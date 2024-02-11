Open Menu

Domki Pays Tribute To Security Forces For Conducting Peaceful Election

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2024 | 10:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki paid tribute to all the provincial, divisional and district administrative officers, including the Pakistan Army and FC for diligently performing their election duties and conducting peaceful elections.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Secretariat here on Sunday, he also congratulated Corps Commander 12 Corps Balochistan Lt. Gen. Rahat Naseem Ahmad Khan, IGFC North and South Balochistan, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home, IG Police, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, DIGs, SSPs for the efficient execution of all the stages of the general elections throughout Balochistan and the provision of effective support in services for the restoration of peace in the challenging situation of law and order in Balochistan.

He expressed his satisfaction with better security arrangements for ensuring the safety of people's lives and finances.

The CM said that in every corner of Balochistan, the people came out of their homes to vote and exercised their right to vote, due to which the overall turnout was satisfactory.

In accordance with the democratic requirements, the people exercised their right to vote in a peaceful environment with their firm consciousness and choice and elected their parliamentary representatives, he said.

He said that the Caretaker Government of Balochistan was successful in conducting peaceful and transparent elections saying that in some Constituencies, there were sad incidents before the elections in which precious human lives were lost, for which we deeply regretted.

The chief minister said that despite all the security challenges, the election process took place on the scheduled date and all the election stages were completed successfully in the entire province.

He also congratulated all the candidates who were successful in the elections while hoping for patience from those candidates who lost in the election and expecting them to continue their mission of public service in the political process.

The CM said that the full participation of the people in the election process in all areas of Balochistan was a manifestation of the conscious awareness of the people.

