Domki To Inaugurate Dualization Of Badini Link Road Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Domki to inaugurate dualization of Badini Link Road Quetta

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki will inaugurate the dualization of Badini Link road and also lay the foundation stone of Link Road from Sabzal to Samungli cross via Shahbo road to Airport Road Quetta on Sunday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023)

The construction work initiated under Quetta Development Package is near to completion as the interim government has taken measures to complete development projects within the stipulated time.

The government had allocated a special package for provincial capital to expand roads, improve sewerage system, installation of street lights and construction of footpaths to restore the lost beauty of Quetta and to provide better facilities

to masses.

The government had resolved to make the metropolitan city clean and an environment friendly city to attract local and foreign tourists and also taking efforts for plantation of trees in the city under the clean and Green drive.

The chief minister was himself inspected multiple times the ongoing development work Quetta to complete the construction work on time with quality and sustainability.

