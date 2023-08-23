Open Menu

Domki Vows To Provide Peaceful Environment For General Election In Balochistan

Published August 23, 2023

Domki vows to provide peaceful environment for general election in Balochistan

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday chaired meeting of departmental affairs of the Department of Home and Tribal Affairs to review measures for improving law and order situation in the areas

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday chaired meeting of departmental affairs of the Department of Home and Tribal Affairs to review measures for improving law and order situation in the areas.

The Caretaker Chief Minister was briefed regarding for taking steps on the scope of Balochistan Interior Department, coordination with other institutions, subordinate institutions, police department and special units managed by Police Department, Levies and Civil Defense, including the total manpower under the administration of the Home Department.

The meeting was attended by the caretaker provincial Home Minister Captain Retired Zubair Jamali, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home Saleh Muhammad Nasir, IG Police Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Shaikh, Director General Levies Naseebullah Kakar, IG Jail Shujauddin Kasi and others concerned officials/ Addressing the meeting, the Caretaker Chief Minister said that the task of the caretaker provincial government was to provide a peaceful environment for clean and transparent elections.

It was necessary that the Department of Home should ensure the performance of its affairs in a better manner and take such practical steps as will provide the basis for conducting elections in a peaceful and transparent environment, he said.

He said that our job was to provide a peaceful atmosphere for the elections, for which it was essential to use the available manpower in the best and systematic method to ensure the conduct of peaceful elections.

