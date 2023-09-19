Domki vows to provide quality health facilities in remote areas of Balochistan

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday said measures were being taken to provide quality health facilities in all remote areas of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday said measures were being taken to provide quality health facilities in all remote areas of the province.

He was speaking to World Health Organization (WHO) delegation led by WHO Country Head Dr. Palitha Mahipla which called on him and shed light on WHO projects in the health sector across the country including Balochistan.

Health Secretary Asfandyar Kakar, WHO Balochistan in-charge Dr. Asfandyar Sherani were also present on this occasion.

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that WHO has always cooperated with the provincial government in the field of health and appreciated the role of WHO.

He said that the Caretaker Government has made a comprehensive plan for the improvement of the health sector in the available time saying that providing health facilities to the population spread over the vast area of Balochistan is no less than a challenge.

However, with full diligence and good intentions, the government was trying to provide quality health facilities in all remote areas of the province, he said.

The Caretaker Chief Minister said that the available data proves that the maternal mortality rate in Balochistan is higher than all other provinces saying that we have to overcome such a serious situation with mutual cooperation.

The CM said that for the reporting of maternal mortality rate in government hospitals in rural and urban areas, approval will be taken from the cabinet after the opinion of the law department and every possible effort will be made to achieve the goals of routine immunization.

He also assured that necessary steps will be taken on WHO's recommendation to deploy vaccinators and LHVs for field work including routine immunization.

CM said the provincial government would provide all possible support and assistance to WHO where and when needed.