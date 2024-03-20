Donald Lu Rejects Imran Khan’s Cipher Allegations
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 20, 2024 | 09:18 PM
The US assistant secretary of state says the accusations levelled against him by Imran Khan are baseless.
WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2024) US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu on Wednesday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan's accusations, branding them as baseless during his testimony before a US panel subcommittee.
Lu firmly stated, "Imran Khan's conspiracy theory is a lie and complete falsehood."
Addressing the hearing on 'Pakistan After the Elections: Examining the Future of Democracy in Pakistan and the US-Pakistan Relationship,' Lu clarified that neither the US government nor he personally intervened against Imran Khan. He cited Pakistan's former ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed, who affirmed there was no conspiracy.
Lu affirmed the US's respect for Pakistan's sovereignty and the democratic process, emphasizing the people's right to choose their leader.
Although Khan had accused the US of meddling, alleging it would improve ties, the US has consistently denied involvement since Khan's ousting in April 2022 via a no-confidence vote.
Lu also noted the Election Commission of Pakistan's formation of a high-level committee to address rigging allegations. He highlighted concerns over electoral abuses and violence during the February 8 general elections, including attacks on police and journalists.
Despite challenges, Lu commended the significant voter turnout and urged transparent investigations into irregularities.
