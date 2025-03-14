Donate to free underprivileged prisoners before Eid: Home Dept

The Punjab Home Department has launched an initiative to help release underprivileged prisoners who have completed their sentences but remain incarcerated due to unpaid fines or blood money

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Home Department has launched an initiative to help release underprivileged prisoners who have completed their sentences but remain incarcerated due to unpaid fines or blood money.

According to the spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department, there are 150 such prisoners in various jails of Punjab who, despite having completed their sentences, are incarcerated due to non-payment of blood money or fines. A total of 100 million rupees remains unpaid for their release. Philanthropists can pay the prisoners' blood money, compensation (Arsh), Daman, or fines under the Zakat scheme, after which the prisoners can be released before Eid.

This is a rare opportunity during Ramadan for the release of underprivileged prisoners and for them to celebrate Eid with their loved ones. The spokesperson mentioned that last year, with a payment of 17 million rupees, 226 prisoners were released. Individuals wishing to donate for the release of prisoners should contact the Punjab Jail Department. To guide citizens and assist with the release of underprivileged prisoners, a 24-hour active helpline, 0429200498, has been launched.

Detailed lists of prisoners and fines can be requested on this helpline. The spokesperson clarified that by depositing funds into the Punjab Prison Foundation’s account, prisoners can be released before Eid.

The spokesperson further added that citizens can deposit the fine amount into the bank on behalf of a prisoner and submit the challan form at the respective jail. Donations for the release of underprivileged prisoners can be made to the Punjab Prison Foundation's Bank of Punjab account number PK37BPUN6510000418900018. The spokesperson emphasised that philanthropists should only make donations to the mentioned account of the Punjab Prison Foundation for the release of prisoners. Donations should not be made to any other institution, NGO, or individual for prisoner releases. No jail officer or official is authorized to directly receive money for the payment of fines or blood money. Philanthropists are encouraged to participate generously in this noble initiative for the swift release of prisoners who have completed their sentences, added department spokesperson.