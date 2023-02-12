Donation camp established for quake victims of Turkiye, Syria

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :On the directives of Sindh Government, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, has established donation camps in different parts of the district for the help of earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria.

DC has appealed to citizens to donate generously at the donation camps in order to extend support to earthquake victims at this difficult time.