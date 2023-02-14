Donation campaign for Turkey & Syria earthquake affactees launched

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The Al-Khidmat Foundation Sukkur chapter has launched a donation campaign on Tuesday for the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria.

The organization is in touch with volunteers in the affected areas who have reported a dire need for tents, blankets, and medicines.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, due to the increase in the cold in the affected areas, the affected people needed food as well as tents, blankets, warm clothes and medicines.