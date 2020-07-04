UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Donation Of 100 Ventilators Symbolizes Pak-US Partnership On COVID-19: Pompeo

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 01:25 PM

Donation of 100 ventilators symbolizes Pak-US partnership on COVID-19: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Saturday said that the donation of 100 American made ventilators to Pakistan symbolized the strong bilateral partnership on COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Saturday said that the donation of 100 American made ventilators to Pakistan symbolized the strong bilateral partnership on COVID-19 pandemic.

"American innovation and expertise is critical to the fight against COVID-19. This donation of 100 U.S.-produced ventilators to Pakistan symbolizes our strong partnership on COVID-19. The U.S. is committed to providing ventilators around the world," the secretary of state said on Twitter.

On Friday, the USAID had donated 100 "brand-new" and "state-of-the-art" ventilators to Pakistan in cooperation with National Disaster Management Authority. The ventilator are valued at about $3 million and are compact, easily deployable, and will enable Pakistan to more effectively treat patients suffering from COVID-19.

State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said, "Today, the US reaffirmed its commitment to helping Pakistan fight COVID-19 with a delivery of 100 new U.S.-produced ventilators that will help save lives.""This is another? example of our commitment to fighting COVID-19 and the strength of the U.S.-Pakistan partnership. Together, we can defeat this pandemic," said State Department's Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus on her Twitter handle.

After receiving the shipment, the NDMA would distribute all 100 ventilators to hospitals across the country including 13 to Balochistan, 27 to KP, 23 Punjab, 26 Sindh, six AJK and five to GB.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Twitter Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Asia Million Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Smart lockdown strategy of Prime Minister success ..

3 minutes ago

White House to Hold Interviews With Pentagon Offic ..

3 minutes ago

Asad, Afzal visit IHITC

3 minutes ago

Seven Officers Injured Dispersing Unauthorized Par ..

3 minutes ago

Man injures wife, mother-in-law over refusal of re ..

7 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 Case Total Rises By 6,632 Over P ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.