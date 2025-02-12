Open Menu

Donor-driven Parliamentary Forums Diverge From Their Core Objectives: Ayaz Sadiq

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2025 | 08:33 PM

Donor-driven parliamentary forums diverge from their core objectives: Ayaz Sadiq

Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday emphasized that parliamentary forums, comprising representatives from all political parties are fundamentally established to advance public welfare and formulate legislation for the betterment of marginalized segments of society including children, women, and youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday emphasized that parliamentary forums, comprising representatives from all political parties are fundamentally established to advance public welfare and formulate legislation for the betterment of marginalized segments of society including children, women, and youth.

He stressed that the goal of these forums transcends the mere convening of donor-driven meetings. Their paramount objective is to craft substantive legislation that addresses the needs of marginalized communities, firmly rooted in the prevailing socio-economic realities.

He said this while presiding over the National Women’s Convention, organized by the Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), under the leadership of its Convener/MNA Dr.Shahida Rehmani at the Parliament House here.

Ayaz Sadiq further underscored that the National Assembly of Pakistan, in collaboration with the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) is adequately equipped with the necessary human resources to support and enhance the efficiency of parliamentary forums.

He advocated for the imperative transformation of these forums into more purposeful and effective bodies, dedicated to fulfilling their legislative mandates with integrity and impact.

He commended the contributions of women parliamentarians in the legislative proceedings of the House.

Ayaz Sadiq lauded their pivotal role across all socio-economic sectors in Pakistan, acknowledging their significant contributions to the nation’s development.

He further stated, "Women working in the National Assembly are permitted to leave before evening to maintain a balance between their professional responsibilities and family life." He also stressed on the need to support women in every socio-economic sector of the country.

Recent Stories

ADQ signs MoU with IFC to advance development proj ..

ADQ signs MoU with IFC to advance development projects in emerging markets

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Coffee Auction sets new record prices with P ..

Dubai Coffee Auction sets new record prices with Panamanian Geisha sold for $10, ..

4 minutes ago
 Montenegro keen to strengthen UAE ties, boost inve ..

Montenegro keen to strengthen UAE ties, boost investments: Prime Minister

4 minutes ago
 UAE investments contribute to stimulating economic ..

UAE investments contribute to stimulating economic growth in Latvia: Prime Minis ..

4 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Iran's Strat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relati ..

4 minutes ago
 DIFC introduces new PropTech solution, boosting Du ..

DIFC introduces new PropTech solution, boosting Dubai’s appeal as leading prop ..

4 minutes ago
Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister: Looking forward to ..

Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister: Looking forward to more investment opportunities ..

34 minutes ago
 Gold prices decrease by Rs1600 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices decrease by Rs1600 per tola in Pakistan

42 minutes ago
 IMF’s meeting with judges an unprecedented event ..

IMF’s meeting with judges an unprecedented event: Fazl

49 minutes ago
 UAE affirms its unwavering commitment to supportin ..

UAE affirms its unwavering commitment to supporting joint Arab action

49 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Colombian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Colombian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation

49 minutes ago
 Donor-driven parliamentary forums diverge from the ..

Donor-driven parliamentary forums diverge from their core objectives: Ayaz Sadiq

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan