Don’t Be Fooled By India’s False Narrative On Kashmir, Wani To Foreign Diplomats
Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Altaf Hussain Wani, Chairman of the Kashmir Institute of International Relations, has stated that India’s orchestration of assembly elections in occupied Jammu and Kashmir aims to mislead international opinion and propagate a false narrative of normalcy.
According to Kashmir Media Service, in a joint communique to foreign diplomats invited to witness the election process, Wani emphasized that the region’s grim situation is a matter of international significance.
Wani referred to UNSC resolutions adopted since 1947, which affirm that Jammu and Kashmir’s final disposition must be determined through a free and impartial plebiscite under UN auspices.
He cautioned diplomats that their visit might be used by India to project legitimacy and normalcy, rather than reflecting Kashmiri concerns.
Wani urged diplomats to; recognize restrictions on accessing local populations and human rights victims, support a UN fact-finding mission in Kashmir, Permit international human rights organizations to monitor violations and secure the early release of political leaders, activists, and human rights defenders
He hoped their visit will bring attention to the need for genuine dialogue prioritizing Kashmiri voices and aspirations.
