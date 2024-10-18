Open Menu

Don't Burn Paddy Crop Residue, Farmers Warned

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Don't burn paddy crop residue, farmers warned

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Assistant Director (AD) Agriculture Extension Department Sambrial Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed Waraich has said that in view of smog, farmers should not burn the residue of paddy crop; otherwise, legal action would be taken against them.

In a message, issued on Friday, he said all farmers should note that in the light of the orders of the Lahore High Court, the Punjab government had set a fine limit of Rs. 15,000 per acre for burning the residue and the fine would be levied according to the number of acres burnt.

He said that farmers should not be under any misconception that the burnt residue would remain hidden from the eyes of the institutions as the satellite would indicate the burnt area. Therefore, all farmers should refrain from burning paddy crop residue and avoid polluting the environment.

The AD Agriculture Department said by destroying the residue in the ground, take care of the health of yourself and your animals and increase the fertility of the soil.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Government Of Punjab Agriculture Fine Sambrial Iftikhar Ahmed All From

Recent Stories

Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series ..

Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series against Australia?

38 minutes ago
 Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vow ..

Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vows similar performance in third ..

53 minutes ago
 Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia ..

Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India to ..

1 hour ago
 From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma t ..

From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma tells journalists

1 hour ago
 Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists follow ..

Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call

3 hours ago
 Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boos ..

Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..

3 hours ago
PM writes letter to US president for release, retu ..

PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, sa ..

Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..

16 hours ago
 Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Ind ..

Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan