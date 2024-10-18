SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Assistant Director (AD) Agriculture Extension Department Sambrial Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed Waraich has said that in view of smog, farmers should not burn the residue of paddy crop; otherwise, legal action would be taken against them.

In a message, issued on Friday, he said all farmers should note that in the light of the orders of the Lahore High Court, the Punjab government had set a fine limit of Rs. 15,000 per acre for burning the residue and the fine would be levied according to the number of acres burnt.

He said that farmers should not be under any misconception that the burnt residue would remain hidden from the eyes of the institutions as the satellite would indicate the burnt area. Therefore, all farmers should refrain from burning paddy crop residue and avoid polluting the environment.

The AD Agriculture Department said by destroying the residue in the ground, take care of the health of yourself and your animals and increase the fertility of the soil.