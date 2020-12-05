(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :In a bid to make city clean, Albaryak and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Saturday sought public cooperation to maintain neat and clean environment to contain viral diseases.

The communication teams are conducting campaign on daily basis in different areas where they knock the doors and creating awareness regarding cleanliness, dengue, smog and coronavirus among the residents.

The residents, shopkeepers, traders & mosque clerics are requested to follow the SOP's regarding coronavirus as to wash hands with soap for 20 seconds, keep distance, wear mask, avoid gatherings, cover nose and face if there is flue or cough.

As winter seasons arrives, pollution of vehicles, burning waste mix with fog that causes smog which is vulnerable for health.

The general public was also informed not to burn the waste, dump it in the waste containers or hand it over to the waste specialist of the companies.

Precautionary measures regarding dengue fever were also highlighted.

The teams are also holding meeting with mosque clerics and requested to disseminate the message of cleanliness among the worshippers in the Khutbat-e-Jumma.

On daily basis, almost 950 tons of waste is being lifted from the cities to keep them waste free. With these operational exercises, communication teams were also on the field to educate general public that how they can be helpful for the company to maintain the hygienic environment, informed an official while talking to APP.

They were also being requested not to litter waste in the drains, should be dumped in the waste containers fixed by the company or hand it over to the waste specialist or the mini-dumper assigned for that area.