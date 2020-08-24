(@fidahassanain)

The ruling PTI has given nothing except pain and difficulties during its two-year performance as whole public is suffering due to inflation and poor policies.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2020) PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz sharif said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf’s two-year performance should not be compared with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He said that PML-N government gave huge projects like Multan and Islamabad Motorway while PTI could not give anything except difficulties and pain.

“Stay away from making comparison of PTI’s two-year performance with PML-N,” said Shehbaz Sharif. He said PTI did propaganda against PML-N but it failed to prove even a single rupee corruption against it.

He was addressing a press conference aimed at PTI government’s two year performance on Monday. Shehbaz sharif was looking very excited.

“PTI leveled serious allegations against CPEC and even on the floor of the National Assembly but they could not establish a single allegation of corruption against PML-N,” claimed Shehbaz Sharif, the former Punjab Chief Minister.

He said that POL prices went down all over the world but these were increased in Pakistan.

“Look where the price of sugar has gone,” he pointed towards the increasing sugar prices.

“It has now crossed Rs 100,” said Shehbaz Sharif.

He further said that load-shedding had begun again and it always happened only because of the incompetence.

“Circular debt is out of control while the electricity prices are very huge,” Shehbaz Sharif .

He also claimed that there used to be free medicine during their period. Shehbaz Sharif also complained that the opposition parties were being pushed to the walls and the entire nation was just witnessing it.

“Millions of people lost their jobs even before Coronavirus,” the PML-N President said.

He also expressed wonder that wheat disappeared from the markets at the moment even before harvesting could complete.

“Tabdeeli sarkar gave nothing but pain,” he further said.

Shehbaz Sharif said that PTI government also annoyed China.

Khawaja Asif also addressed the press conference and said that the government failed to deliver in all sectors.

“PTI government faced the biggest defeat on the issue of Occupied Kashmir,” said Khawaja Asif, adding that relations with Saudi Arabia were also damaged.

Malaysia, he said, supported Pakistan over Kashmir issue but PTI boycotted their conference held there. PML-N other leaders including former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Raja Zafarul Haq and others were also present there.