UrduPoint.com

Don't Cultivation Unapproved Sugarcane Varieties, Farmers Told

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Don't cultivation unapproved sugarcane varieties, farmers told

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :The agriculture experts have advised growers to avoid cultivation of unapproved sugarcane varieties as it would not only cause colossal loss to farmers but also reduce quality and quantity of the produce.

According to a spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department, February-March is most suitable time for Baharia cultivation of sugarcane crops. However, the farmers should use seed of approved varieties as well as latest technologies if they wanted to get maximum production.

Among approved varieties including CP-400-77, CPF-237, CPF-250, CPF-251, HSF-240, HSF-242, SPF-234, SPF-213, CPF-246, CPF-247, CPF-248, CPF-249, CPF-253, CPSG-2525, SLSG-1283, CPF-252, etc.

He said that the growers should use 80 maund thin or 120 maund thick seed of sugarcane per acre cultivation. The farmers should also use plough at least one foot deep in the field so that the sugarcane plant could grow its roots easily in the soil, he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed meets with President of Turkmeni ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets with President of Turkmenistan

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversati ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversation on state of e-commerce mark ..

56 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2023

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

9 hours ago
 Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to ..

Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to PL top as Manchester City sli ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.