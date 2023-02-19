FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :The agriculture experts have advised growers to avoid cultivation of unapproved sugarcane varieties as it would not only cause colossal loss to farmers but also reduce quality and quantity of the produce.

According to a spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department, February-March is most suitable time for Baharia cultivation of sugarcane crops. However, the farmers should use seed of approved varieties as well as latest technologies if they wanted to get maximum production.

Among approved varieties including CP-400-77, CPF-237, CPF-250, CPF-251, HSF-240, HSF-242, SPF-234, SPF-213, CPF-246, CPF-247, CPF-248, CPF-249, CPF-253, CPSG-2525, SLSG-1283, CPF-252, etc.

He said that the growers should use 80 maund thin or 120 maund thick seed of sugarcane per acre cultivation. The farmers should also use plough at least one foot deep in the field so that the sugarcane plant could grow its roots easily in the soil, he added.