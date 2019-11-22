UrduPoint.com
Don't Fall Prey To Drug Addiction, Save Your Friend: AIGP Advises Students

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 09:31 PM

The Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Hyderabad region, Dr Waliullah Dal, has said that the problem of drug addiction entailed social decadence, specially destroying lives of the young people and their families

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Hyderabad region, Dr Waliullah Dal, has said that the problem of drug addiction entailed social decadence, specially destroying lives of the young people and their families.

"The college and university students are particularly the targets of the drug peddlers," he said while speaking at a ceremony at a school here on Friday.

The Additional IG said the anti social elements had been trying to spread the menace of drug addiction among the youth in Pakistan specially among the students.

The AIGP advised the students that if they notice any act of drug peddling or consumption by a fellow student they should immediately convey the matter to the police through their parents or teachers.

"The students shouldn't only protect themselves from falling prey to the drug addiction but also their friends by reporting their activities to the school authorities," he suggested.

He said in order to maintain law and order and establish peace in the society the cooperation between the citizens and the police was necessary.

The ASP Zahida Parveen asked the students to raise their voice against the social evils.She advised the students to be cautious while using the internet, social media and the mobile phones.

The police officials on the occasion also lectured the students about traffic regulation among other laws.

