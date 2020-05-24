UrduPoint.com
Don't Forget Sufferings, Oppression Of IOJK People, Shibli Urges Masses

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz said on Sunday the nation confronted on this Eid the loss of lives due to COVID-19 and tragic airplane crash on Friday which left a number of families in shock and grief.

In a tweet, the minister urged people not to forget sufferings of those who lost their loved ones besides the oppression Kashmiri brothers facing in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

The brazen commission of war crimes in IOJK by Hindutva Supremacists Modi regime was a direct challenge to world's conscience, he remarked.

