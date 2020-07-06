UrduPoint.com
"Don't Gag Media" And "Down With Media Policy 2020" Journalist Carried Banners In IOK

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Dozens of journalists carrying banners that read "Don't Gag Media" and "Down with Media Policy 2020" the protesters shouted slogans against media restrictions in the territory, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) the journalists gathered under the banner of "J&K Media Guild" outside Press Club in Srinagar and demanded immediate rollback of the so-called policy.

"The new media policy is aimed at gagging journalists in Kashmir. The framers of the policy must understand that we are a pillar of democracy and importantly as equally as three other pillars," they said.

"The media policy is against all newspapers, news channels and all other news platforms. The policy makes it binding a report to inform the authorities and police before filing a story," said a protester, Imtiyaz Ahmad, adding, "In case one fails, his newspaper registration will be canceled; FIR will be filed against him or government advertisements will be barred."The protesters demanded an immediate rollback of the policy. "We don't want to be a mouthpiece of the government. The government must revoke and rollback this policy so that we get a free atmosphere to carry on with our job."

