Don't Invest In 196 Illegal Societies: MDA
Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2024 | 06:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Director General (DG) Multan Development Authority (MDA) Rana Saleem Ahmed said on Friday that 196 illegal housing societies had been identified in the city and urged people not to invest in those schemes.
In a statement issued here, he said that a comprehensive crackdown on illegal housing societies would be carried out and the MDA was initiating strong actions against the law violators.
He said that illegal proceedings were underway to curb operations of the illegal housing societies and added that 148 cases had been registered so far.
