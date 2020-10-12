UrduPoint.com
"Don't Let Anybody Encroach Upon Footpaths", Says Traders' Leader Khawaja Shafiq

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 07:47 PM

All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran (APAT) Chairman Khawaja Shafiq urged fellows not to allow anybody encroach upon footpaths to avoid troubles for women, children and elderly people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran (APAT) Chairman Khawaja Shafiq urged fellows not to allow anybody encroach upon footpaths to avoid troubles for women, children and elderly people.

"Traders should sense their responsibility. What path people would use if footpaths are occupied," questioned Khawaja Shafiq while addressing a dinner hosted in his honour by Anjuman Tajran Chungi No 11 here late Sunday night.

It may be noted that encroachment of footpaths and roads where busy markets operate is a routine affair despite being a public nuisance and encroachers are in the habbit of returning to their illegal practice even after they are evicted from the area by officials.

Chamber of Small Traders Multan President Zafar Iqbal Siddiqui, general secretary Aziz Ur Rahman Ansari, chairman south Punjab chamber of small traders Mirza Ijaz Ali, Tahir Dogar, Rizwan Yaqoob Ansari and Omar Usman attended the ceremony as special guests.

Chief patron of traders body Haji Abdul Hafeez, president Hafiz Yasir Rehman, general secretary Haji Usman Siyal and finance secretary Amir Shabbir also addressed the gathering and highlighted the problems of their market. They said that Multan Waste Management Company, metropolitan corporation, police and Wasa can act to resolve their problems.

Khawaja Shafiq asked president chamber of small traders to contact officials concerned to get their problems resolved.

He, however, added that traders should come out on roads in protest in case their problems remain unresolved even after bringing them to the notice of officials concerned.

Chaudhry Muhammad Ashfaq, Saqib Pehelwan, Tufail Dogar, Amir Dogar, Abdul Majeed, Baba Naimat, Sadiq Pehelwan, Malik Asghar, Jafar Wazir, Shoukat Qadri and others were present.

