Open Menu

Don't Pay Attention To Rumours, ECP Fully Functional: Solangi

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Don't pay attention to rumours, ECP fully functional: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Sunday urged

the people not to pay attention to rumours.

In a post on his social media platform X, the minister while sharing a press release of the Election Commission of

Pakistan (ECP), said that the Secretary Election Commission was facing some health issues for sometime.

"We pray to Allah for his complete and speedy recovery", the Federal Minister of Information said.

The minister said that ECP was fully functional and there was no crisis of any kind.

Related Topics

Election Commission Of Pakistan Social Media Sunday Post

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

17 hours ago
 Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on ..

Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

17 hours ago
 Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderl ..

Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderland in FA Cup

17 hours ago
 Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-po ..

Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-polio vaccination

18 hours ago
Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children f ..

Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children facing malnutrition, disease: U ..

18 hours ago
 Two killed in separate accidents

Two killed in separate accidents

18 hours ago
 Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

18 hours ago
 Constituency-wise preliminary polling station list ..

Constituency-wise preliminary polling station lists unveiled

18 hours ago
 Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ti ..

Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ties

18 hours ago
 Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy P ..

Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy Prophet

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan