ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Sunday urged

the people not to pay attention to rumours.

In a post on his social media platform X, the minister while sharing a press release of the Election Commission of

Pakistan (ECP), said that the Secretary Election Commission was facing some health issues for sometime.

"We pray to Allah for his complete and speedy recovery", the Federal Minister of Information said.

The minister said that ECP was fully functional and there was no crisis of any kind.