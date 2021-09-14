(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Tuesday the government was providing free vaccination for 15 to 18 years age group and people must not pay to anyone for vaccination of this age group.

In an important message, the minister said that paid vaccination was only for booster doseas per government directions and people may contact 1033 for any guidelines.