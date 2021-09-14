UrduPoint.com

Don't Pay For Vaccination Of 15-18 Years Age Group: Dr Yasmin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 10:31 PM

Don't pay for vaccination of 15-18 years age group: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Tuesday the government was providing free vaccination for 15 to 18 years age group and people must not pay to anyone for vaccination of this age group

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Tuesday the government was providing free vaccination for 15 to 18 years age group and people must not pay to anyone for vaccination of this age group.

In an important message, the minister said that paid vaccination was only for booster doseas per government directions and people may contact 1033 for any guidelines.

Related Topics

Punjab May Government Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli ..

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli business relations since sign ..

19 minutes ago
 UAE leadership determined to empowering national c ..

UAE leadership determined to empowering national cadres&#039; role in driving ec ..

49 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits France Wednesday

Mohamed bin Zayed visits France Wednesday

2 hours ago
 AML/CTF Executive Office concludes second PPP Comm ..

AML/CTF Executive Office concludes second PPP Committee meeting

2 hours ago
 AlphaDhabi’s Response Plus Medical Holding lists ..

AlphaDhabi’s Response Plus Medical Holding lists on ADX Second Market

2 hours ago
 Mobile industry great enabler across economies: Et ..

Mobile industry great enabler across economies: Etisalat Group CEO

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.