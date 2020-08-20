UrduPoint.com
Don't Pay Taxes To Private Contractors; HMC Advises Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 06:58 PM

Don't pay taxes to private contractors; HMC advises citizens

The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC)advised the citizens not to pay taxes to private contractors as their contract period had been expired on June 30th

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC)advised the citizens not to pay taxes to private contractors as their contract period had been expired on June 30th.

In a press statement issued here Thursday, the HMC revealed that some private contractors were still collecting taxes from citizens though their contract period had expired.

The HMC advised the public and traders not to pay any tax and asked for lodging a complaint with the Tax Department of HMC if they were forced to pay any tax.

