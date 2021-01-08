UrduPoint.com
Don't Politicise Machh Incident, Minister Tells Opposition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has said that the opposition should refrain from doing politics over the Machh incident.

In a statement issued here, he said that the opposition parties should not use innocent people for their political motives.

He said that the Pak Army, police and law-enforcement agencies would bring terrorists to book. The enemies of the country could not see Pakistan growing under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

The minister said, "Entire nation equally shares the grief of the families of the martyrs of Machh."

