UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Don't Remain Silent On HR Crimes In IOJK; Get OHCHR Report Implemented: Pak Envoy Urges UN

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:48 PM

Don't remain silent on HR crimes in IOJK; get OHCHR report implemented: Pak envoy urges UN

Pakistan on Wednesday urged the United Nations Human Rights Council and UN Special Procedure Mandate Holders not to remain silent on Indian human rights crimes in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) rather seek implementation of the recommendations in the OHCHR's report on Kashmir

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday urged the United Nations Human Rights Council and UN Special Procedure Mandate Holders not to remain silent on Indian human rights crimes in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) rather seek implementation of the recommendations in the OHCHR's report on Kashmir.

Addressing the 44th Session of Human Rights Council during Interactive Dialogue with High Commissioner for Human Rights on Annual Report here, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi expressed the country's grave concerns on the scale and gravity of human rights abuses in the IOJK and India's unlawful actions to change its demography by granting domicile certificates to non-residents in thousands.

The ambassador spotlighted three main trends of India's signature imperialist policies in the IOJK since physical and virtual lockdown of last August, including arbitrary detention and torture of Kashmiri civilians, fake cordons and search operations, and new domicile law to change the demography.

He said the arbitrary detention and torture of Kashmiri civilians and human rights defenders continued unabated. The Bar Association in Kashmir had reported 600 petitions pending, as 13,000 Kashmiris awaited justice in jails.

The ambassador told OHCHR (Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights) that India was using excessive force, upscaled calibre weapons targeting the civilian population and their houses in fake "cordon and search operations".

He said 30 Kashmiris had been killed in last one week and the Indian forces were using Carl Gustaf M3 shoulder fired rockets, manufactured by Saab, in violation of the Arms Trade Treaty and international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The ambassador said India had illegally promulgated new "Domicile Law", which was a quasi colonial project, designed to settle Indian nationals in the IOJK and convert Kashmiris into a minority.

He said India had awarded contracts for mineral extraction to Indian firms, ignoring local companies and aggravating risk of environmental degradation and violating all rights of indigenous people.

The ambassador urged the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to continue monitoring the unfolding human rights crisis in the IOJK and present a report before the Council's September 2020 session.\932

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Minority Jammu August September 2020 All Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Brooge Energy reports record revenue of $44 millio ..

6 minutes ago

SEHA opens National Screening Centres on Fridays a ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Costa Rica review ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways supports UAE’s humanitarian aid m ..

1 hour ago

Hope Probe a source of pride in country’s histor ..

1 hour ago

Al Owais: Relationship between the government and ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.