GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday urged the United Nations Human Rights Council and UN Special Procedure Mandate Holders not to remain silent on Indian human rights crimes in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) rather seek implementation of the recommendations in the OHCHR's report on Kashmir.

Addressing the 44th Session of Human Rights Council during Interactive Dialogue with High Commissioner for Human Rights on Annual Report here, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi expressed the country's grave concerns on the scale and gravity of human rights abuses in the IOJK and India's unlawful actions to change its demography by granting domicile certificates to non-residents in thousands.

The ambassador spotlighted three main trends of India's signature imperialist policies in the IOJK since physical and virtual lockdown of last August, including arbitrary detention and torture of Kashmiri civilians, fake cordons and search operations, and new domicile law to change the demography.

He said the arbitrary detention and torture of Kashmiri civilians and human rights defenders continued unabated. The Bar Association in Kashmir had reported 600 petitions pending, as 13,000 Kashmiris awaited justice in jails.

The ambassador told OHCHR (Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights) that India was using excessive force, upscaled calibre weapons targeting the civilian population and their houses in fake "cordon and search operations".

He said 30 Kashmiris had been killed in last one week and the Indian forces were using Carl Gustaf M3 shoulder fired rockets, manufactured by Saab, in violation of the Arms Trade Treaty and international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The ambassador said India had illegally promulgated new "Domicile Law", which was a quasi colonial project, designed to settle Indian nationals in the IOJK and convert Kashmiris into a minority.

He said India had awarded contracts for mineral extraction to Indian firms, ignoring local companies and aggravating risk of environmental degradation and violating all rights of indigenous people.

The ambassador urged the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to continue monitoring the unfolding human rights crisis in the IOJK and present a report before the Council's September 2020 session.\932