RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman RDA/WASA Raja Tariq Mahmood Murtaza has said that WASA fully prepared to cope with any flood situation during Monsoon.

He urged the citizens do not throw shopping bags and filth, garbage in Leh Nullah that is the main hurdle in smooth flow of water, As in the past, flood wrecked havoc in Rawalpindi and precious lives and property of the people were perished away in the flood.

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) is continuously removing tonnes of garbage and construction debris from Nullah Leh. The excavators have been cleaning the nullah from Katrain, Rata Amral, Ganjmandi and Gawalmandi.

Further more, he said that the dredging work would also be carried out in Pirwadhi, Dhoke Dalal, Phagwari Bridge , City Saddar road and adjoining areas. The machines are cleaning Nullah Leh from Gawalmandi to Pirwdahi and also cleaning the area from Murree Road to Ratta Amral. Chairman told APP that WASA have completed more than 40 per cent dredging in Nullah Leh. "Problematic areas have been identified and the remaining work would be completed till June 25th. He appealed the residents along Nuallah Lai to avoid throwing and dumping solid waste into Nullah Lai because this creates hindrances to the flow of Nullah which results in flooding during monsoon season.