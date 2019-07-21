(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Muhammad Tanveer urged the people not to throw garbage into Nullah Leh.

WASA has completed work on de-silting and dredging of Nullah Leh to avert any danger of flooding during monsoon, he added.

MD WASA appealed the people not to throw shopping bags and garbage in the Nullah as it crate main hurdle in water flow.

He further informed that authorities had taken solid steps for taking preventive measures.

Emergency service Rescue 1122 has fully equipped to cope with any flood like situation in the Nullah due to rains.

According to Rescue 1122, the rescue staff would be on standby to provide timely emergency response, medical treatment and transportation facilities to possible flood victims in low-lying areas.

The Rescue 1122 requested people not to stand on the banks of low-lying areas along Leh Nullah during rainfall and follow instructions issued by the flood control department.