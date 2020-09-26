'Don’t trust Sheikh Rasheed as he is Devil of Pindi'

(@fidahassanain)

By calling Sheikh Rasheed as Devil of Rawalpindi, PML-N leader and Member Punjab Assembly Hina Pervaiz Butt says he always gives statements to remain in headline, so don’t trust him.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2020) PML-N and Member Punjab Assembly Hina Pervaiz Butt asked her followers that they should not take Sheikh Rasheed much serious as he always gave statement to remain headlines.

Taking to Twitter, Hina Pervaiz Butt called Sheikh Rasheed as “Pindi ka Shaitan” (Rawalpindi Devil).

She wrote: “Pindi ka Shaitan headlines me rehne k lya Bayanaat deta hey. Us ko sanjeeda mat len,” (Rawalpindi Devil gives statements to remain in headlines.

Sheikh Rasheed who is Railways Minister had earlier addressed press conference and said that turned hostile from his previous statement that it was an honor for him to be the spokesperson of Pakistan Army.

Sheikh Rasheed always comes up with crispy statements about politics and targets opposition parties in his speeches. He had earlier predicted that “Sheen” league would part ways from “Noon” league.