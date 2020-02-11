“Don’t use word “Riasat-i-Madina” for Pakistan,” Dr. Amir Liaqat advises PM Imran

(@fidahassanain)

PTI MNA and former TV host Dr. Amir Liaqat Hussain believes that the troubles are coming to Pakistan just because of PM Imran Khan’s title of “Riasat-i-Madina”, arguing that it came to an end soon after the period of Hazrat Abu Bakar Siddique (R.A) and Hazrat Omar-i-Farooq (R.A) while Hazrat Ali (R.A) established and upheld justice in Kofa but why that is not mentioned.

In a video message, Dr. Amir Liaqat Hussain has said that all the troubles are coming in the way just because of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s slogan for “Riasat-i-Madina”. Before coming to power, he says PM Imran Khan never made any promise of establishing “Riasat-i-Madina” and promised to make this country as one nation.

“There was a slogan of one Pakistani and not of two,” said Dr. Amir Liaqat Hussain, adding that there was nothing about “Riasat-i-Madina” in the mind.

Hazrat Ali (S.A) held justice in Kofa but why his rule is not being mentioned, and suggested that, therefore, this slogan of Riasat-i-Madina should not be made now. He also gave reference of an ordeal he faced during a city, saying that there were free breads in that city and he relied upon those breads but here the system was totally different, so this title should not be used for here.