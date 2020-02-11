UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

“Don’t Use Word “Riasat-i-Madina” For Pakistan,” Dr. Amir Liaqat Advises PM Imran

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 02:34 PM

“Don’t use word “Riasat-i-Madina” for Pakistan,” Dr. Amir Liaqat advises PM Imran

PTI MNA and former TV host Dr. Amir Liaqat Hussain believes that the troubles are coming to Pakistan just because of PM Imran Khan’s title of “Riasat-i-Madina”, arguing that it  came to an end soon after the period of Hazrat Abu Bakar Siddique (R.A) and Hazrat Omar-i-Farooq (R.A) while Hazrat Ali (R.A) established and upheld justice in Kofa but why that is not mentioned.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11, 2020) PTI MNA and former tv host Dr. Amir Liaqat Hussaian has advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to abandon the use of word “Riasat-i-Madina” for Pakistan, saying that “it came to end soon after the period of Hazrat Abu Bakar and Hazrat Omar-i-Farooq (R.A)”.

In a video message, Dr. Amir Liaqat Hussain has said that all the troubles are coming in the way just because of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s slogan for “Riasat-i-Madina”. Before coming to power, he says PM Imran Khan never made any promise of establishing “Riasat-i-Madina” and promised to make this country as one nation.

“There was a slogan of one Pakistani and not of two,” said Dr. Amir Liaqat Hussain, adding that there was nothing about “Riasat-i-Madina” in the mind.

Hazrat Ali (S.A) held justice in Kofa but why his rule is not being mentioned, and suggested that, therefore, this slogan of Riasat-i-Madina should not be made now. He also gave reference of an ordeal he faced during a city, saying that there were free breads in that city and he relied upon those breads but here the system was totally different, so this title should not be used for here.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Amir Liaqat Hussain TV All

Recent Stories

AED1.9 billion Mohamed bin Zayed Residential City ..

10 minutes ago

Russia, US Maintain Contact on Idlib Amid Escalati ..

4 minutes ago

Female officers can investigate females’ cases: ..

13 minutes ago

Venezuelan Flag Carrier Says US Sanctions Will Not ..

4 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares Feb 1 ..

51 seconds ago

Nine villages provided electricity in Faisalabad

53 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.