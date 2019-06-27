UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Don't Want To Derail Democracy Says, Asif Zardari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 11:16 PM

Don't want to derail democracy says, Asif Zardari

Former president Asif Zardari said they don't want to derail democracy in the country. He said we will definitely send this government packing

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th June, 2019) Former president Asif Zardari said they don't want to derail democracy in the country. He said we will definitely send this government packing.Talking to media outside the parliament house, PPP leader said chairman senate did not listen to us so he must go home.He said even speaker is not independent, adding that no one should damage the country.

He said in his government there was an IMF agreement but on our conditions and only finance minister used to meet IMF delegations.Responding a question, he stated that APC held successfully and added that whole opposition parties would make a combine strategy against the sitting government.

He said this government is running on the conditions of IMF. He said Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjarani did not do anything for people of Baluchistan and only enjoyed trips along with others.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari IMF Senate APC Parliament Democracy Media Government Agreement Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

US Supreme Court Blocking Citizenship Question Mar ..

1 minute ago

Spain's Vox Party Sues Former Prime Minister Over ..

1 minute ago

UK Gambling Firms Paid Over $24Mln in 2018 for Fai ..

1 minute ago

Senate Democrats Urge Trump to Grant Venezuelans T ..

6 minutes ago

US Supreme Court Blocks Trump Administration From ..

6 minutes ago

Russia's Offer to Ukraine of Ways to Release Sailo ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.