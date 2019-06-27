(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th June, 2019) Former president Asif Zardari said they don't want to derail democracy in the country. He said we will definitely send this government packing.Talking to media outside the parliament house, PPP leader said chairman senate did not listen to us so he must go home.He said even speaker is not independent, adding that no one should damage the country.

He said in his government there was an IMF agreement but on our conditions and only finance minister used to meet IMF delegations.Responding a question, he stated that APC held successfully and added that whole opposition parties would make a combine strategy against the sitting government.

He said this government is running on the conditions of IMF. He said Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjarani did not do anything for people of Baluchistan and only enjoyed trips along with others.