Don't Waste Nation's Time; Tender Resignations, Shibli Asks PML-N Leadership

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 07:40 PM

Don't waste nation's time; tender resignations, Shibli asks PML-N leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday asked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership to practically go for resignation from the Parliament and refrain from wasting the nation's time with hollow threats.

The minister, in a tweet, said the opposition was demoralized as its movement had been completely fizzled out after the flop show at Minar-e-Pakistan. Their announcement for an 'inflation march' after the 'long march' was a manifestation of their 'shrinking' and 'doomed' agenda.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), in fact, had no agenda to pursue, he added.

