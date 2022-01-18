'Doodh Jallebi' shops attract food lovers amid winter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Sale of 'Dhoodh Jallebi' has substantially increased and shops of desirable dessert remain populated in the cold weather of the Federal capital till late night as the cozy and warm gift of winter enhances rejoice of cold particularly in foggy and rainy weather.

Dhoodh Jallebi is luscious sweet dessert which is an amalgam of hot sweet Jallebi, warm milk, cardamom and nuts which not only provides sense of pleasure, but also helps revive energy and keep the body warm.

A sweet seller in G-7 sector of Islamabad told APP that 'Jallebi' attracted citizens all year around, but in severe winter sale of hot milk and Jallebi magnificently increased which gave sizeable profit to the business.

"We follow the traditional recipe of Dhoodh Jaleebi which provides energy to body and reduce the feeling of cold as well" he added.

"We earn four times more in winter as compared to summer. Demand of Doodh Jaleebi increases every year with the decrease of temperature" another shopkeeper in I-9 Markaz of Islamabad told.

He said that thousands of people come to taste the sweetness of Dhoodh Jallebi with families from twin cities in winter.

Sanaullah Jan, a senior citizen told that Dhoodh Jalellbi was his favorite dessert and in the era of fast food availability of traditional sweets snacks with warm milk in market was not less than any blessing.

"Hot Dhood Jallebi warms my body and helps me to induce good sleep in winter," he added.

Nighat Ahsan, a working woman said her child particularly daughters loved to eat 'Dhodh Jallebi' as it gave them a cozy feeling during chilling cold.

"It is our special winter evening snacks that I and my family enjoy on cold rainy days" she said.

Aliya Dar, a University student of International Islamic University Islamabad said her university cafeteria did not have Dhoodh Jallebi and they had to come to I-10 Markaz to enjoy Dhoodh Jallebi.

"This is not only a snack rather a high calories diet sufficient to satiate energy demands of human body during extreme winter season. I and my friends love Dhodh Jellebi" she added.