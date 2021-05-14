Door to door cleanliness operation launched on 2nd day of Eid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) started door to door cleanliness operation on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure best cleanliness arrangements during Eid holidays.

According to officials sources of the company, heavy machinery of the company was being used for secondary collection while officials visited door to door for lifting garbage.

The company also ensuring best cleanliness operation at Masajid and adjacent areas by keeping in view the Jumma prayers while road surface marking was also being made by the company officials.

The company have deployed special squads at Qasim Fort park, Clock Tower Chowk, Bosan road and Airport road.