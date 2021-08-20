UrduPoint.com

Door To Door Corona Vaccination Campaign To Start From Saturday
2021-08-20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Mehsud Friday directed to start door to door vaccination campaign in Peshawar from Saturday with the objective of speeding up preventive measures against deadly virus.

According to a press statement issued here, the decision was taken during a meeting held in provincial metropolis on Friday.

Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Mehsud while taking notice of spike in new variant of corona infection in Peshawar, issued directives for starting door to door vaccination campaign from Saturday.

He also issued directives for blocking mobile Sims of those users of cellular phones who did not get corona vaccination.

Commissioner Peshawar said people have to take corona preventive measures seriously as the deadly infection is spreading with alarming speed and can cause an outbreak.

