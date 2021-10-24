UrduPoint.com

Door-to-door Corona Vaccination Drive From Oct 25: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 07:10 PM

Door-to-door corona vaccination drive from Oct 25: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Local Governments and Community Development (LG&CD) Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed Sunday said that special door-to-door corona vaccination campaign would start from Oct 25 and continue till Nov 12.

In a statement, he said that success in drive against coronavirus could only be possible if maximum number of people were vaccinated. He said 12,000 teams would go door to door for administering vaccine to people, adding that the drive was being started in all districts of the province and 14,000 new vaccination centres were being established throughout the province.

Moreover, social workers would also provide assistance to the vaccination teams, he said.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed appealed to the public to benefit from the initiative and protect themselves and their families from the pandemic.

He said that coronavirus had so far claimed more than 12,000 lives in Punjab. By vaccinating maximum people, "We cannot only move faster towards normal life but also avoid other social restrictions and lockdowns", he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan opt to bowl first aga ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan opt to bowl first against India

25 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport welcomes first Ukrainian Bees Airl ..

Sharjah Airport welcomes first Ukrainian Bees Airlines flight

41 minutes ago
 Spain Pavilion, UAE Gender Balance Council organis ..

Spain Pavilion, UAE Gender Balance Council organise interactive workshop

41 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India, Li ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates Racing Authority, Dubai Racing Club launc ..

Emirates Racing Authority, Dubai Racing Club launch initiative to increase contr ..

1 hour ago
 World is changing faster than in any previous hist ..

World is changing faster than in any previous historic era: Saqr Ghobash

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.