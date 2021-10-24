Door-to-door corona vaccination drive from Oct 25: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Local Governments and Community Development (LG&CD) Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed Sunday said that special door-to-door corona vaccination campaign would start from Oct 25 and continue till Nov 12.

In a statement, he said that success in drive against coronavirus could only be possible if maximum number of people were vaccinated. He said 12,000 teams would go door to door for administering vaccine to people, adding that the drive was being started in all districts of the province and 14,000 new vaccination centres were being established throughout the province.

Moreover, social workers would also provide assistance to the vaccination teams, he said.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed appealed to the public to benefit from the initiative and protect themselves and their families from the pandemic.

He said that coronavirus had so far claimed more than 12,000 lives in Punjab. By vaccinating maximum people, "We cannot only move faster towards normal life but also avoid other social restrictions and lockdowns", he added.