Door-to-door corona vaccination drive kicks off

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Door-to door corona vaccination drive will continue from 25 October to 15 November 2021, during which all eligible people including children above 12 years of age would be vaccinated against the virus.

This was disclosed by CEO Health Dr Abdul Majeed here on Monday, while presiding over a review meeting of door-to-door coronavirus vaccination campaign in the district.

He said the steps taken by the Punjab government were commendable and now the door-to-door campaign to vaccinate every citizen above 12 years of age was the most important step towards a healthy society.

Dr Abdul Majeed said that all doctors and paramedical staff of the health department were working hard for the success of campaign.