'Door To Door Delivery Of Abiana Bill Must Be Ensured'

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 11:27 PM

Punjab Board of Revenue Senior Member Nabeel Javed has said that timely door to door delivery of 'abiana' bill should be ensured

He said this while presiding over a meeting held on Abiana system here on Thursday.

He said that relevant officers should go in field and ensure recovery procedure. Nabeel Javed said that effective monitoring would be carried out for revenue and abiana recovery.

Implementation of E-abiana collection system was aimed at promoting transparency, he added.

He further said that amendment in irrigation rules was need of the hour, adding that all resources were being utilized for timely completion of tax collection.

He said that irrigation record must be digitalized besides assessment of water rate.

Nabeel Javed said that committees should be formed at district and tehsil levels for water recovery.

Irrigation Secretary and others were also present in the meeting.

