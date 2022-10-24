UrduPoint.com

Door-to-door Free Milk Testing Campaign In Full Swing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 09:02 PM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its door-to-door milk testing campaign in full swing to control the wicked practice of milk adulteration in Punjab

PFA Chairman Ali Raza Khakwani and Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik paid a surprise visit to the PFA milk testing camp near Gulshan Iqbal Park here on Monday.

On the occasion, they went door-to-door in the Iqbal Town area of Lahore for reviewing the feedback of the citizens concerning the milk testing and nutritional counselling campaign.

A panel consisting of different universities' professors also visited the camp site to take a critical review of the project.

PFA Chairman Ali Raza said that the purpose of the campaign is to sensitize the citizens at their doorstep about the PFA messages and objective of the camps.

He said that everyone should play their own role to build a healthy nation and eliminate the adulteration mafia from Punjab. He appreciated the students for participating keenly in the PFA awareness campaign.

The director general said that the camps have been set up for the facility of citizens in six areas of Lahore including Johar Town, Shahdman, Faisal Town, islam Pura, Wahdat Colony and Iqbal Town.

He said nutritional assessment desks have also been set up in respective areas for local area people for conducting their tests free of cost regarding weight, height, body mass index and fat analyser. "We all have to work together to eliminate the nefarious activities of the organized-crime syndicates involved in the food business," he added.

