Door-to-door free milk testing, nutritional counselling campaign kicked off

Published October 22, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday kicked off door-to-door free milk testing and nutritional counselling campaign by setting up camps at six different localities of the city.

The camps have been set up in Faisal Town, Wahdat Colony, Shahdman, Johar Town, islam Pura and Iqbal Town in front of Gulshan Iqbal Park. Citizens can easily approach the PFA camps to avail the free milk-testing facility, while nutritional assessment desks have also been established there for them.

Veteran artiste Irfan Khosat and PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik have inaugurated the campaign. Later, they visited the different camps to review the arrangements and the performance of the field teams.

PFA's additional director generals, directors, deputy directors and food safety officers along with people from different walks of life attended the ceremony.

As many as 200 students from various universities also participated as volunteers under the PFA Ambassador Programme to make the camping successful.

On the occasion, Irfan Khosat appreciated students for becoming a part of the PFA Ambassador Programme and actively participating in the campaign for the noble cause. He also requested citizens to cooperate with the PFA teams and play their role in elimination of the adulteration mafia.

Mudassar Riaz Malik thanked the residents for visiting the camps as well as conducting the tests free of cost regarding weight, height, body mass index and fat analyser. He said that the camps would also be set up in other areas of the city to deliver the PFA messages to the public after covering these six zones.

He said, "We all have to work together to eliminate the nefarious activities of the organized-crime syndicates involved in the food business." PFA is utilizing all resources to provide healthy and nutritious food to the people, he added.

