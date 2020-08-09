Door-to-door survey starts in KPK:Dr. Nishtar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Sunday said the official kick-off of the door-to-door Ehsaas survey in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took place at Malakand and Karak yesterday to gather socio-economic household data, a critical imperative post COVID 19.

In her tweets, she said a new survey model has been adopted in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Since Ehsaas Survey is end-to-end digital, training is critical.

Yesterday, the week-long training of master trainers ended in Malakand.

She said " I was delighted to join them in Government High school No.1 Thana and wish to thank the District Administration and the provincial government for their help".

The master trainers will now train 1,000 supervisors and enumerators in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for conducting the survey across the province.

There is a special emphasis on quality assurance, and hence a number of tools have been developed to assist the training process.

Survey data will assist with rule-based targeting for multiple Ehsaas initiatives post COVID 19. Survey data underpin the database of One-Window Ehsaas. Survey will also develop the backbone for the live Ehsaas registry by end of 2020.

Dr. Nishtar said,"Yesterday, after the master training, I joined colleagues to conduct the first tablet interview in Malakand. The head of household was a security guard. The family had the confidence after the Ehsaas Emergency Cash experience that survey data will be put to honest use by the government".

"I was so delighted to learn that all the girls in the house were going to government schools. I stressed on the importance of educating both girls and boys. The security guard and his wife were both committed to ensuring that",she said.