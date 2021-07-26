UrduPoint.com
Door-to-door Vaccination Drive Begins In District

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a special door-to-door coronavirus vaccination campaign was launched, here on Monday.

The campaign would continue till August 10, during which mobile teams would administer vaccine to people at their doorsteps.

In this regard, Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan visited general bus stand, a dispensary and streets in islam Nagar and Chandni Chowk areas and inspected the vaccination process.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner (City) Syed Ayub Bukhari, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed accompanied the commissioner.

The DC directed the vaccination teams to put in all-out efforts to make the campaign 100 per cent successful.

The district health officer said that two mobile teams would work in each union council to administer vaccine to people. He said that a total of 578 mobile teams have been formed for the purpose.

