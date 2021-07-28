UrduPoint.com
Door To Door Vaccination Drive Continues

Wed 28th July 2021

Door to door vaccination drive continues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Special door to door social mobilisation and vaccination campaign launched by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SHD) department continued on the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

Under the campaign that was kicked off yesterday, people will be vaccinated at their doorstep at union council level.

According to the Secretary P&SHD Sarah Aslam, Minimum 40% population of Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala and Faisalabad will be vaccinated during this campaign, moreover minimum 70% population of Rawalpindi will also be vaccinated.

Reviewing COVID-19 current stats, Sarah Aslam told about vaccination double hattrick of over 3 lac per day in Punjab.

During last 24 hours, an increase was observed in corona cases as 457 cases were reported getting tally to 353,695.

A total of 331,222 patients are fully recovered while active cases are 11,509 till date.

Six more deaths have been reported in Lahore whereas overall deaths in Punjab are 20 bringing the total of 10,964 till date.

Total tests conducted are 6,084,250 while 18,432 tests has been processed in recent 24 hours. As a result, 240 cases were reported in Lahore, 99 in Rawalpindi, 16 in Sialkot, 15 in Sargodha, 14 in Faisalabad, 9 in Rahim Yar Khan, 6 in Bahawalpur, 6 in Chakwal, 6 in Multan, 5 in Gujranwala, 5 in Khushab, 4 in Bahawalnagar, respectively 3 cases reported in Kasur and Vehari, whereas respectively 2 cases each reported in Bhakar, Gujrat, Okara and Sheikhupura.

During last 24 hours, the average positivity ratio 2.5 has been recorded across the whole province. Provincial Capital Lahore positivity ratio was recorded 3.6, 2.2 in Faisalabad, 1.4 in Bahawalpur and 0.8 in Multan.

Sarah Aslam urged the public to adhere to the SOPs to get protection from Covid.

