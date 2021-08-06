Door to door vaccination underway

UrduPoint.com

A special vaccination campaign 'Door to Door Social Mobilizationi' is under progress across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :A special vaccination campaign 'Door to Door Social Mobilizationi' is under progress across the province.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Department (PP&SHD) , the special campaign will continue till August 14.

At union council level, citizens will be vaccinated at their doorsteps. The health department announced to add three more districts, including Sialkot, Gujarat, Sargodha, in the campaign.

Reviewing the COVID-19 current statistics, PP&SHD Secretary Health Sarah Aslam said an intensive vaccination drive was required to overcome the problems.

A new record of vaccination was achieved across the province, record number of vaccinations are being carried out on daily basis. There are currently a total of 662 vaccinationcenters in operation.

In the last 24 hours, 591,141 people were vaccinated across the province while a total of 18,922,725 citizens have been vaccinated in the province. In the last 24 hours, 91,196 people had been vaccinated in Lahore, which is the highest number of record vaccinations till today.

