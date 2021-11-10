Door-to door voters verification begins

The door-to door voters' verification process began in the district and was targeted to be completed by December 6, said District Election Commissioner Kasur Muhammad Jamil here on Wednesday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The door-to door voters' verification process began in the district and was targeted to be completed by December 6, said District Election Commissioner Kasur Muhammad Jamil here on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, he said that on the special directive of Election Commission of Pakistan the verification process was started on Sunday (November 7).

A total of 1245 verifying officials, 405 supervisors and 31 assistant registration officers were deputed to make error-free voters list in a transparent manner.

District Election Commissioner added that new voters will registered under form number 13. He urged the citizens to cooperate with verifying teams and register their votes on priority.