UrduPoint.com

Door-to Door Voters Verification Begins

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 11:49 AM

Door-to door voters verification begins

The door-to door voters' verification process began in the district and was targeted to be completed by December 6, said District Election Commissioner Kasur Muhammad Jamil here on Wednesday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The door-to door voters' verification process began in the district and was targeted to be completed by December 6, said District Election Commissioner Kasur Muhammad Jamil here on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, he said that on the special directive of Election Commission of Pakistan the verification process was started on Sunday (November 7).

A total of 1245 verifying officials, 405 supervisors and 31 assistant registration officers were deputed to make error-free voters list in a transparent manner.

District Election Commissioner added that new voters will registered under form number 13. He urged the citizens to cooperate with verifying teams and register their votes on priority.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Kasur November December Sunday

Recent Stories

SC summons PM today in APS massacre

SC summons PM today in APS massacre

36 minutes ago
 China reports 54 new coronavirus cases

China reports 54 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 250.79 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 250.79 million

1 hour ago
 UAE Press: Dubai’s highways are truly world clas ..

UAE Press: Dubai’s highways are truly world class

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th November 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.