Door-to-door voters' verification campaign in full swing: DEC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :District Election Commissioner (DEC), Rawalpindi Shaheen Ghazal on Thursday said that door-to-door voters' verification campaign is in full swing in Rawalpindi district.

She informed that the total number of registered voters in Rawalpindi district is 3,454,461 while all persons who were eligible would be registered under the campaign before 2023 general elections.

She said, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) like other parts of the country started door-to-door voters' verification and authentication campaign across Rawalpindi district.

Shaheen Ghazal informed that the first phase of the verification campaign would continue till 6th of next month while the second phase of electoral rolls' verification would commence from Jan 26, next year.

The DEC urged the citizens to co-operate with the election commission and take part in the verification process.

She said that the citizens should include their votes, if it is not on the list, or if they want to get their votes transferred.

She said the verified lists would help in the accomplishment of national duty transparently.

The teams would hand over form-13 to a voter if the vote is not registered or its transfer is sought, she said adding that the citizen will have to return the form to the teams after filling it while the government employees will use form-14.

The authorities concerned were assigned the task to oversee all stages of the revision of electoral rolls in their respective areas. The preliminary draft of the electoral rolls would be displayed in designated display centers for public review.

The public can also register their complaints for corrections in the list, transfer of their votes to a permanent or temporary address written in their Computerized National Identity Cards.

The citizens can also add their Names to the list and remove the names of the deceased voters.

The ECP has asked the voters to check their registration status on voters' lists by sending SMS with their Computerized National Identity Card number to its service 8300.

According to the election commission officials, 52 assistant registration officers, 585 supervisors and 1,882 verification officers have been appointed for the door-to-door verification.

They said the total population of Rawalpindi stands at 5.4 million with over 3.4 million registered voters. The election commission officials urged the citizens to cooperate with the teams and make democracy strong.

They said that the city police officer and the deputy commissioner were coordinating with them and security had been ensured.

