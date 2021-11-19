Door-to door voters' verification campaign in full swing

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :District Election Commissioner (DEC) Kasur Muhammad Jamil on Friday said that door-to- door voters' verification process was in full swing here in the district.

After checking the electoral roll process in Mustafabad,Surhali and other surrounding areas,he said that the first phase of verification campaign would be completed by December 6.

A total of 1245 verifying officials, 405 supervisors and 31 assistant registration officers were working hard for preparing error-free voters list.

The DEC urged the citizens to cooperate with the verifying teams and register their votes on priority.