Door- To-door Waste Collection Drive Kicked Off In City
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq and Chief Minister's Special Assistant on
Political Affairs Zeeshan Malik inaugurated the door-to-door waste collection programme
in the provincial capital on Monday.
Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Chairman Lahore Waste Management Company
(LWMC) Bilal Zulfiqar Khokhar and CEO Babar Sahib Din were also present during a ceremony
held at Nishtar Town.
Addressing the ceremony, the provincial minister said that initially the collection of waste from houses
had been started from the relatively backward area of Nishtar Town.
"The scope of door-to-door waste collection will be extended to all areas in a phased manner.
I congratulate the LWMC for carrying forward the vision of the chief minister", he said. He added
that door-to-door waste collection had started in 25 union councils of Lahore.
" The LWMC will add 2 or 3 union councils every day", he pledged. He expressed his determination t
hat 100 union councils will be brought under this scope by January 31 and the whole city
by mid-March.
Zeeshan Rafiq said that Clean Punjab was not a campaign but the name of an organized cleanliness
movement.
He emphasized that no movement could succeed without the support of citizens. "Zinda Dilan Lahore
are requested to support the government's efforts to make the city ideal," he added.
On this occasion, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Zeeshan Malik said that Suthra Punjab programme
was a game changer for which credit went to the chief minister. "We all have to beautify the city along
with our homes", he added.
