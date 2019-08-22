Doors for dialogue with India closed now: Sheikh Rashid

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Thursday said that doors for dialogue with India had been closed after the blunder committed by Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi on Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters here, he said that 'Hitler' Modi had set an example of fascism by locking down Kashmiri Muslims, adding that his acts were a dot in the face of democracy. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had fought the case of Kashmiris with dedication and strength.

The minister thanked the Islamic countries which supported Kashmiri people and said that Kashmiris would soon succeed in their struggle for freedom from India. "Another success of Kashmiri people is China's support to their cause," he added.

He said that all Indian Muslims were looking towards Pakistan due to Modi suppression, adding that India was unable to confront Pakistan as it knew well that any war between the two countries now would not be a conventional war. "I wanted to retire now, but the current situation in Kashmir stops me from doing so," he added.

To a question, the minister said that Maryam Nawaz was responsible for destruction of her family's politics, adding that Shehbaz Sharif was now unable to protect his relatives and their politics.

To another question, he said that the Pentagon and China appreciated the services of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for democracy and regional peace.

He said that situation was sensitive and crucial till the last month of the current year.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan represented the entire cabinet and the cabinet consisted of Imran Khan; therefore, all his decisions were accepted and approved by the cabinet.

The minister wished to launch a new Baba Guru Nanak train in the next year to facilitate the people of Nankana Sahib. He thanked the officers and workers of the railways for the success in different sectors of Pakistan Railways due to their continuous efforts. He said that not a single passenger coach was free for any new train now.

Sh Rashid said that railway system would be streamlined by till the mid of next month, adding that there were serious in locomotives, purchased in the previous tenures. He said that despite tough situation, the railways successfully introduced 32 new trains during the last one year.

He said that newly established Command and Control Centre would be inaugurated by the prime minister in the first week of September. He said that about 141-acre Royal Palm land was retrieved during the first one year of rule besides 383 acres of other expansive land. He said that the current regime decreased the current deficit by Rs 4 billion.

The minister express his happiness over the successful business of the railways during the previous year.