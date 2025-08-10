Doors to Ghandhara Civilization swing open in KP’s grand Independence Day gesture

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) For 11-year-old Palwasha Bibi, stepping into globe's lone Gandhara Art Peshawar Museum felt like traveling through time where every ancient sculpture whispered stories from a forgotten world.

Her blue eyes lit up as she wandered through the towering statues of the Lord Buddha, mesmerized by the ancient stories carved into stones.

For the first time in her life, she stood face-to-face with the heritage she had only read about and it was all free, courtesy of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s Independence Day initiative.

In celebration of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, the KP Department of Archaeology and Museums has thrown open the doors of its historic treasures of Ghandhara art to the public.

From August 1st to 14th, entry to all provincial museums and archaeological sites across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is completely free, sparking a wave of excitement among locals, students, tourists, archaeologists and culture enthusiasts.

Among the sites welcoming visitors are the famed Peshawar museum and city museum Sethi House, Pushkalavati museum in Charsadda, Mardan museum, Dir museum, Chakdara archaeological museum, Saidu Sharif museum Swat, Kalasha Dur museum in Chitral, and Bannu museum.

Additionally, a host of archaeological marvels including Takht-i-Bhai, Jamal Garhi, Shabaz Garhi, Butkara-1, Saidu Sharif Stupa, Ashoka Rock Edicts in Mansehra, Ranigat in Buner, and others are welcoming visitors free of charge.

These sites collectively offer a journey through time, highlighting KP's unique place in the ancient world, particularly its link to the Gandhara civilization, Buddhism, and early Islamic history.

At the heart of this cultural resurgence is the Peshawar museum, a home to one of the world's largest collections of Gandhara art, with over 30,000 artifacts displayed across beautifully restored galleries.

Its recent renovations, carried out by the Department of Archaeology, have not only preserved its colonial-era architecture but also modernized its facilities to enhance the visitors' experience.

Built in 1906 in memory of Queen Victoria, the museum itself is an architectural blend of British and Mughal architecture styles. Today, it draws both domestic and international visitors, including scholars, diplomats, and Buddhist monks.

"This museum is not just a building; it’s a window into our Ghandhara civilization," said Bakhtzada Khan, Assistant Director at the Department of Archaeology and Museums. “Its restoration has transformed it into a vibrant destination where history comes alive.”

The museum’s Buddha gallery and Buddha Savatta gallery are particular highlights, showcasing biographical panels that trace the life of Lord Buddha especially his birth, renunciation, enlightenment, and teachings.

These stories, carved with exquisite detail, were especially meaningful to young Palwasha, who described the experience as "stepping into history."

“Seeing the rare artifacts and statues of Lord Buddha made me feel like I was part of those ancient times,” Palwasha said, her voice filled with wonder. Her reflections echo the sentiments of many visitors who are rediscovering the richness of their regional heritage.

While the independent day celebrations mark a renewed interest in cultural tourism, there is a growing call for the use of digital platforms to project KP’s heritage to a global audience.

“We should showcase these treasures abroad through digital media,” Palwasha suggested while making video of Lord Bhuddha statue. “It will attract more tourists and help people around the world learn about our rich history.”

Her suggestion aligns with emerging global trends, where museums and heritage sites use virtual tours, augmented reality, and social media campaigns to extend their reach beyond physical boundaries.

Experts believed embracing digital transformation can unlock new opportunities for KP’s museums and increase foreign exchange.

“Digital storytelling can connect us with international communities and bring in heritage lovers who may never physically visit,” said an archaeologist at the museum.

As night falls, the Peshawar museum takes on a magical aura. Its façade glows with soft, colourful lights, attracting evening visitors and photography enthusiasts.

Inside, the galleries also feature displays beyond Gandhara including traditional Waziristan tribal attire, primitive cooking tools, weapons from the freedom struggle, and relics from various historical epochs.

This multidimensional experience has turned the museum into a living cultural space, not just a relic of the past.

The KP government’s move to provide free access during Independence Day festivities reflects a broader commitment to cultural revival, historical education, and community engagement.

By reconnecting people with their roots, especially the younger generation, the province is fostering a renewed appreciation for its rich, diverse past.

As thousands flock to these archeological sites during the first two weeks of August, there's hope that such initiatives will continue well beyond the Jashin-e-Azadi celebrations.

And with growing interest in digitization, the treasures of Peshawar, Swat, Mardan, and beyond could soon become part of the world’s digital heritage landscape.

For now, children like Palwasha –full of curiosity and pride – are the face of a new generation embracing the Ghandhara history with fresh eyes.

