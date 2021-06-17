Doorstep facility of vaccination for police initiated: SSP Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo has said on Thursday that a doorstep facility for police officers and their families has been initiated to administer Covid vaccines at their homes.

Presiding over a meeting to review COVID-19 vaccination progress at his office, the SSP said the decision has been made for the convenience of the families of police officers and other personnel so that they can be vaccinated and saved from the contagious coronavirus.