UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doorstep Facility Of Vaccination For Police Initiated: SSP Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Doorstep facility of vaccination for police initiated: SSP Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo has said on Thursday that a doorstep facility for police officers and their families has been initiated to administer Covid vaccines at their homes.

Presiding over a meeting to review COVID-19 vaccination progress at his office, the SSP said the decision has been made for the convenience of the families of police officers and other personnel so that they can be vaccinated and saved from the contagious coronavirus.

Related Topics

Police Sukkur Progress From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hosted 5G trial in a limited en ..

12 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 26 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar ..

12 minutes ago

UAE provides incentives, drafts economic legislati ..

31 minutes ago

‘Democracy is under attack,’ says Sherry Rehma ..

39 minutes ago

TECNO puts all competitors to dust with the except ..

58 minutes ago

113,513 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.